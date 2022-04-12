Centerra Gold (CGAU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU):

4/11/2022 – Centerra Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

4/5/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$14.00.

3/29/2022 – Centerra Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

3/22/2022 – Centerra Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

3/3/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$14.50.

3/1/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.50 to C$12.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -16.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Centerra Gold by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,030 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 97,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Finally, Condire Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. 36.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

