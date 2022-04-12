Centerra Gold (CGAU) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU):
- 4/11/2022 – Centerra Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “
- 4/5/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$14.00.
- 3/29/2022 – Centerra Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “
- 3/22/2022 – Centerra Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “
- 3/3/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$14.50.
- 3/1/2022 – Centerra Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.50 to C$12.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -16.92%.
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include the 100% owned the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centerra Gold (CGAU)
- 3 Stocks Down Big in ’22 That Are Worth Buying
- Schnitzer Steel Stock Has Value Down Here
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.