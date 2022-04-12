Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Argus

Argus cut shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Cerner from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.10 on Monday. Cerner has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.43.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerner will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,549 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,040,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,361,000 after purchasing an additional 32,226 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 125,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Cerner by 13.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

