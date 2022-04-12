CGI (NYSE:GIB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

GIB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

Shares of CGI stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.60. The company had a trading volume of 139,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,106. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $77.25 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

