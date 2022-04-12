ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.13). ChargePoint reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,473 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $44,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,389. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,816,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

CHPT opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $36.86.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

