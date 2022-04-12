Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CHUC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. 33,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13. Charlie’s has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.89.
Charlie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
