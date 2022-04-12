Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $46.55 on Monday. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $41.42 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $217.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

