Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, a growth of 1,523.0% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $5,826,000. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

NASDAQ REFI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.57. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,263. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $20.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REFI. Compass Point started coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. It offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.