Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.13.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSSE shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $47.72.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 212.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- 3 Stocks Down Big in ’22 That Are Worth Buying
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.