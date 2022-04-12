Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ CSSEP traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. 6,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,856. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $29.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2031 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.