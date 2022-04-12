Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.09 billion-$2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Chico’s FAS also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.51. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after acquiring an additional 720,297 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241,638 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 330,778 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

