Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.15 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

NYSE:CHS opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.51. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 191.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

