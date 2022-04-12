Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CMRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $404.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. Chimerix has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 8,753.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that Chimerix will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,760,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,380,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chimerix by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,379 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,150,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,691,000 after buying an additional 967,507 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chimerix by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,580,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,879,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

