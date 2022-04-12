China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CHCJY stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading on Tuesday. 68 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545. China CITIC Bank has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $10.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20.

China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited provides various banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It accepts deposits; offers corporate and personal loans; and provides securities agency, remittance and settlement, and guarantee services, as well as investment banking and international services.

