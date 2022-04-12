China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China CITIC Bank Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHCJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CHCJY stock remained flat at $$9.89 during trading on Tuesday. 68 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545. China CITIC Bank has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $10.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20.
China CITIC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China CITIC Bank (CHCJY)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China CITIC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China CITIC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.