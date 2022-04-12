China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $17.73.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%.
China Green Agriculture Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Green Agriculture (CGA)
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Schnitzer Steel Stock Has Value Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.