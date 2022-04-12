China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.83 million during the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Green Agriculture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in China Green Agriculture in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

