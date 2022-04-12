China Jinmao Holdings Group (OTC:FRSHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Jinmao Holdings Group (OTC:FRSHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of FRSHY opened at $15.37 on Friday. China Jinmao Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37.

Get China Jinmao Holdings Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.4427 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

China Jinmao Holdings Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates in real estate and hotel businesses in Mainland China. It operates in four segments: City and Property Development, Commercial Leasing and Retail Operations, Hotel Operations, and Others. The City and Property Development segment develops city complexes and properties, as well as develops land.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for China Jinmao Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jinmao Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.