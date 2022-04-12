China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the March 15th total of 516,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.
Shares of CRGGF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $6.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94.
China Resources Gas Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
