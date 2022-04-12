China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the March 15th total of 516,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of CRGGF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $6.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94.

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

