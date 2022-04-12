China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, an increase of 1,933.5% from the March 15th total of 250,800 shares. Approximately 38.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ SXTC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 74,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,603,970. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 254,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.42% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

