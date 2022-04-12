China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CYD. Greenridge Global lowered their target price on China Yuchai International from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Yuchai International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE CYD opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. China Yuchai International has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 27.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 101,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 28.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 52,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in China Yuchai International in the third quarter worth about $159,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 30.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 34,377 shares during the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

