Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$5.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

CHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of CHR traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.92. The company had a trading volume of 145,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,218. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$5.22. The stock has a market cap of C$696.39 million and a PE ratio of -32.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.