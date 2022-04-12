Christopher Gibson Sells 36,718 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $240,135.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,052.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Christopher Gibson sold 34,472 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $256,126.96.

On Monday, March 14th, Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $1,444,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $695,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $2,190,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34.

On Thursday, January 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 1,832.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,233 shares in the last quarter. MV Management XI L.L.C. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,779,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $23,935,000. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $23,792,000. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

