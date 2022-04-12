Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total transaction of $184,155.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.26. 1,139,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,558. Chubb has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

