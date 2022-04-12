Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.19% from the stock’s previous close.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.13. Ciena has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,202 shares of company stock worth $1,620,091 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

