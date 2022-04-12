Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) will report $5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.45 and the lowest is $4.63. Cigna reported earnings per share of $4.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full year earnings of $22.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.40 to $22.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $25.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $26.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.91.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.12. 1,063,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.15. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,926 shares of company stock worth $6,006,393 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

