Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING) Short Interest Update

Cingulate Inc (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,200 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Laidlaw began coverage on Cingulate in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Aegis started coverage on Cingulate in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Peter J. Werth bought 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 71,228 shares of company stock valued at $109,211.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cingulate stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cingulate Inc ( NASDAQ:CING Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Cingulate at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cingulate stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. 31,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62. Cingulate has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07.

Cingulate Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release(TM) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of pharmaceutical products. Cingulate Inc is based in KANSAS CITY, Kan.

