Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Downgraded by Citigroup to Sell

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.77. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

