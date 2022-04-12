Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.77 million-$214.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.59 million.Citi Trends also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citi Trends in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.20.

CTRN opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $269.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 46.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Citi Trends by 399.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

