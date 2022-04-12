Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.050-$4.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Citi Trends also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.400 EPS.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.08. Citi Trends has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.73.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 46.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

CTRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citi Trends currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Citi Trends by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Citi Trends by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Citi Trends by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

