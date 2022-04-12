Citigroup Lowers Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $50.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.73.

NYSE BK opened at $48.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

