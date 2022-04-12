Citigroup Lowers Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) to Neutral

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 103,256 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 339.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 908,777 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 183,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.