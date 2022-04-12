Citigroup Lowers Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) to Neutral

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.
BEN stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.
In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,961,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 103,256 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 339.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 908,777 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,486 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 183,021 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 182,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
See Also
