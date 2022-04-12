Citizens Bancshares Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CZBS opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Citizens Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

