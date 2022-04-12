Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.38. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

