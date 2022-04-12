CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Update

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, an increase of 1,906.5% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CLSH traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 5,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,551. CLS Holdings USA has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.
About CLS Holdings USA (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.