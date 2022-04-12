CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Up 4,805.6% in March

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, an increase of 4,805.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CNBX stock remained flat at $$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. 7,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,189. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

About CNBX Pharmaceuticals

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based treatments and therapies for cancer. Its lead product candidate is RCC-33, an oral capsule containing a formulation of cannabinoids for the treatment of colorectal cancer.

