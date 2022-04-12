Coats Group (LON:COA) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 103 ($1.34) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.33% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Coats Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coats Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 90.80 ($1.18).

LON:COA opened at GBX 73.40 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.05. Coats Group has a 52-week low of GBX 55.40 ($0.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 82.40 ($1.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

