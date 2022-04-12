Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $65.99 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($66.30) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($65.22) in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.95. 38,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,128. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.58. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,931,000 after purchasing an additional 109,680 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $73,585,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

