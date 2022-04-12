Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.16.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.92. 29,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,073,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,912,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 365,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.