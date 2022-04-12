Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.16.
Several research firms have issued reports on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.
Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.92. 29,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
