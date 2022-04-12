Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGEAF. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF remained flat at $$81.93 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.82. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of $75.60 and a 12 month high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

