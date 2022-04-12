Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given New C$141.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEAF remained flat at $$81.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

