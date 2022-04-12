Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $70.83. 612,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,549. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $92.17.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

