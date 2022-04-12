Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software which empowers governments and enterprises with Actionable Intelligence. Cognyte Software Ltd. is based in HERZLIYA, ISRAEL. “

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CGNT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.12. 927,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,517. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $478.59 million, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.34. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,239,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,426,000 after purchasing an additional 467,135 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 12,647.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,962,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,750 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,656,127 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,292,000 after purchasing an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,654,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after purchasing an additional 301,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,470,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognyte Software (CGNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.