Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $150.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COIN. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $8.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.91. 43,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.63. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $150.12 and a 12 month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,958 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,572 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

