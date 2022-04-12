Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

CIGI has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

NASDAQ:CIGI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,662. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.47. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $100.87 and a 12 month high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.89.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at $57,929,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,677,000 after acquiring an additional 412,417 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth about $45,601,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,324,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,319,000 after acquiring an additional 304,424 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

