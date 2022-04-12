Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €8.30 ($9.02).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.09) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.96) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.80) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.20 ($8.91) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.54) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €7.01 ($7.62) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.93. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €4.70 ($5.11) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($10.34).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

