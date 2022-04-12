Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

TCFC opened at $39.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Community Financial has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $41.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 32.99%. The firm had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Community Financial news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of Community Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Community Financial by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 143,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

