Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CFRUY. UBS Group increased their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 152 to CHF 165 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 155 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compagnie Financière Richemont presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.00.

CFRUY opened at $12.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $15.67.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

