Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 1,208.7% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 150.5 days.

Shares of MGDDF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.75. The company had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $111.00 and a one year high of $180.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.94.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

