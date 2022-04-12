Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Given New €22.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €24.00 ($26.09) to €22.00 ($23.91) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of PASTF remained flat at $$36.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $36.50.
Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Asia. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgates, spoilers, fenders, rocket panels, and rear sash and floor modules, as well as radar and other sensors.
