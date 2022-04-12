Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Steel’s earnings estimate for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. The company’s diversified business structure, geographical diversification and a solid product portfolio position it well for long-term growth. Benefits from Lafarge Holcim and Elizabeth Cementos acquisitions as well as strong demand in residential, commercial and construction markets will continue to boost demand for its cement business. The company is gaining from solid steel demand and higher steel prices spurred by increased investments in infrastructure improvements by the Brazilian government and recovery in construction activity in the country. The company is accelerating investments in UPV steel plant in order to boost the production capacity as well as the expansion and fleet acquisition projects for mining operations.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NYSE SID opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.19.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 57.84%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

