Comparing Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) & Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) and Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Flowserve alerts:

This table compares Flowserve and Enovis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowserve 3.56% 10.15% 3.63% Enovis 1.86% 7.41% 4.14%

Flowserve has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovis has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Flowserve shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Enovis shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Flowserve shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Enovis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flowserve and Enovis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowserve $3.54 billion 1.27 $125.95 million $0.97 35.67 Enovis $3.85 billion 0.95 $71.66 million $1.38 49.55

Flowserve has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enovis. Flowserve is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Flowserve and Enovis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowserve 0 2 4 0 2.67 Enovis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flowserve currently has a consensus price target of $40.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.53%. Given Flowserve’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flowserve is more favorable than Enovis.

Summary

Flowserve beats Enovis on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flowserve Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services. The Flow Control Division segment involves engineered and industrial valves, control valves, actuators and controls and related services. The company was founded in 1790 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Enovis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries. It offers rigid and soft orthopedic bracings, hot and cold therapy products, bone growth stimulators, vascular therapy systems and compression garments, therapeutic shoes and inserts, electrical stimulators used for pain management, and physical therapy products; and a suite of reconstructive joint products for the hip, knee, shoulder, elbow, foot, ankle, and finger. Enovis Corporation sells its products through independent distributors, such as healthcare professionals, consumer retail stores, and pharmacies; and directly under the DJO brand. The company was formerly known as Colfax Corporation. Enovis Corporation is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.