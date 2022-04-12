Compass Digital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CDAQU)

Compass Digital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CDAQU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 13th. Compass Digital Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CDAQU opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAQU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000.

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

